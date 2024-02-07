Advertisement

The makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham have unveiled the much-awaited teaser today, January 24. Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, the comedy flick stars the actor as Ranga, a local goon. The teaser offers a glimpse of his character - mundu-clad, moustache-twirled and Ray-Ban-worn Ranga - and a story behind his sudden change.

A look at Aavesham teaser

The teaser opens up with Ranga dancing like a maniac in front of a huge crowd at the carnival, while people celebrate him standing below holding his cutouts. While, all celebrate Rangha, three college-going students, standing in the audience, ask Amban, one of Ranga's associates, "How did Ranga become such a big deal?"

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

On being questioned, Amban narrates a story about Ranga's history, "During his school days, Ranga started working part-time at a relative’s juice shop. One day, a few goons arrived there to stir up trouble. They had weapons too. Seeing this, Ranga leapt onto them, hopping from one to another until he reached their leader. He then proceeded to repeatedly stab him until he died.” He introduces Rangha as "one hell of a rowdy".

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Not able to believe all the events, one of the kids asks him if he actually witnessed all these events, to which he replies, "Well, I didn’t. But a person who claimed to have seen it narrated the incident with the same impact.” However, in other frames, Ranga is shown as a completely different person by nature - an eccentric person, who seems violent but is not committing any violence, leaving everyone confused regarding whether whatever they are seeing is true or not. These questions will be answered after watching the film.

More about Aavesham

Bankrolled jointly by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed, the film stars an ensemble cast of actors like Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas and Midhutty, in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 11.