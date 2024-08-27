sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:43 IST, August 27th 2024

Mukesh M Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations, Accuses Minu Muneer Of Blackmail And Extortion

Hema Committee Expose: Actor Mukesh M is one of the several actors who have been accused of sexual harassment and misbehaviour by women artists in Mollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mukesh M
Mukesh M was among the many accused in Hema Committee expose | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:43 IST, August 27th 2024