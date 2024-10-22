Published 17:25 IST, October 22nd 2024
Actor Siddique Rape Case Update: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail, Case Deferred For 2 Weeks
Siddique Rape Case Update: The apex court has extended the interim bail plea of the Malayalam actor by two weeks in a rape case levelled by a young actress.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Interim Bail granted by Supreme Court to actor Siddique has been extended | Image: Instagram
