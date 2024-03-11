×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Actor Sunny Hinduja Set To Make His Malayalam Film Debut, To Play An Exorcist In Hello Mummy

Adding to the speculation of his new look, Sunny recently shared a glimpse of his look from 'Hello Mummy' on his social media platforms.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Sunny Hinduja
Sunny Hinduja | Image:Sunny Hinduja
Actor Sunny Hinduja will be taking on the role of an exorcist in his Malayalam debut film ‘Hello Mummy’, which he calls an exhilarating journey.

Talking about the role, Sunny said: "It's been an exhilarating journey diving into the world of Malayalam cinema, and I'm truly grateful for the warm welcome from Malayalam movie lovers. While I can't wait to unveil more about my character, I hope this sneak peek ignites the anticipation and curiosity of our audience."

Adding to the speculation of his new look, Sunny recently shared a glimpse of his look from 'Hello Mummy' on his social media platforms.

The images showcase the actor adorned with rings and tattoos inscribed on his fingers.

The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen.

'Hello Mummy' is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

