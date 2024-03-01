Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Actress Mamitha Baiju Clarifies After Her Comments 'Director Bala Hit Her On Vanangaan Set' Go Viral

After rumours began to spread, Mamitha Baiju took to her Instagram stories and clarified that the news being circulated online is completely "baseless."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bala, mamitha baiju
Bala, mamitha baiju | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mamitha Baiju, who recently featured in the hit film Premalu, spoke about her experience of working with director Bala for Vanangaan. The actress, who had exited the project, revealed that Bala used to beat and scold her during the shooting of the film. Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju was initially roped in to play the female lead opposite Suriya. However, Mamitha recently reacted to these reports and provided a clarification.

Mamitha Baiju's clarification

After rumours began to spread, Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju took to her Instagram stories and clarified that the news being circulated online is completely "baseless." Mamitha wrote, "Hello Everyone, I would like to clarify that the news being circulated online regarding my involvement with a Tamil film is absolutely baseless. An excerpt from a film promotion interview, has been taken out of context and is being clearly misquoted to create this irresponsible headline. I have worked with Bala Sir for close to a year including pre-production and production of the film. He has always been kind enough to help me become a better actor. I would like to reiterate that I have not experienced any mental or physical harm or any other sort of abusive behaviour during my work on that film. I opted out of that film later on, only because of other professional commitments. I would also like to thank those Media Houses who have contacted me to verify the news before publishing. Thank you for your understanding."

Mamitha Baiju clarifies recent remarks | Image: Instagram

 

Mamitha's clarification provided a relief as netizens came down heavily on director Bala for such behaviour.

What did Mamitha say about Bala?

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Mamitha Baiju opened up about her experience on the sets of Vanangaan and said, “In between, he scolded me quite a few times. He had told me beforehand that he would be like that and say stuff (scold) and advised me not to take it seriously even though it might be hurtful at that time. So, I had mentally prepared for this while on set. He used to beat me too. Suriya sir already knew about it (Bala’s ways) because they had worked together before. So, their rapport was good, and I was the new one in this dynamic.”

Mamitha Baiju's controversial remarks sparked rage among the netizens and caused a stir in the entertainment industry. However, the actress has now issued a clarification.

 

