Fahadh Faasil's latest cinematic offering, Aavesham, has been enjoying an optimistic run at the box office. Over the course of just four days at the theatres, the film, as per a Sacnilk report, has managed to mint ₹11.25 crore at the domestic box office. The same report pegs the film's worldwide collections at ₹33 crore. Not just this, Fahadh Faasil has big banner projects to the tune of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule as part of his line up of films. Despite this, he believes that he is a better producer than an actor.

Fahadh Faasil has more faith in his capabilities as a producer



Fahadh Faasil commenced 2024 with the release of his own production venture Premalu. The coming of age film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crore, has minted ₹131.18 cores in worldwide collections as per a Sacnilk report. Addressing his prowess as a producer in an interview with Onmanorama, Fahadh said, "I believe a good producer has an eye for spotting good stories. They are the ones who ensure good stories. They are the ones who ensure good stories are told and I can do that in my capacity as a producer."

He also detailed why he feels he does not make that good of an actor. His limitations in comedy and his allegedly cranky behaviour on set made for the foremost reasons. He said, "As an actor, I have limitations. I love doing comedy, but I know I need to put in more effort for the kind of comedy I do. Sometimes I am cranky on the sets and have tantrums as an actor. I also insist on retakes for certain scenes we shot probably a week ago. This is part of my process as an actor..."

Fahadh Faasil reveals why he chose to sign on for Aavesham



The interview also saw the actor open up about what drew him to Aavesham. Fahadh essays the role of Ranga in Aavesham, a rather over the top character. This exact facet, which posed itself as a challenge to Fahadh, pushed him to sign on for the Jithu Madhavan directorial.

He said, "It was an entirely different experience. I have never played such a character before. My characters have always been subtle. So playing this loud character was a new experience for me." Aavesham is currently running in theatres.