Anirudh Ravichander is all set to make his Malayalam debut this year. The composer made this announcement during a press meet in Dubai, where the composer disclosed exciting details about his upcoming projects, hinting at a prestigious pan-Indian venture.

Anirudh Ravichander confirms Malayalam debut

During the press meeting, Anirudh Ravichander confirmed the realisation of a long-awaited dream – his debut in Malayalam cinema. While maintaining a level of suspense regarding the project's specifics, he revealed that it is a significant pan-Indian venture set on a grand scale. Notably, the composer hinted at the involvement of prominent figures from other film industries.

(File photo of Anirudh Ravichander | Image: Anirudh Ravichander/x)

Is Anirudh Ravichander reuniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Fans and industry observers are buzzing with speculation that Anirudh Ravichander's Malayalam debut might be associated with the much-discussed film Tyson, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The collaboration between the two talents has been the subject of social media rumours for several months.

If the rumours are to be believed, Ravichander's collaboration with Prithviraj for Tyson could be a potential blockbuster. Prithviraj, who is set to direct and star in the political action film, has previously chosen maestros like AR Rahman and Ravi Basrur for his musical ventures.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a compelling lineup of projects on the horizon. In addition to his directorial ventures like Aadujeevitham with AR Rahman and Kaaliyan with Ravi Basrur, the eagerly awaited Tyson is poised to commence once Prithviraj completes his directorial venture L2: Empuraan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran focuses on Malayalam cinema

In a conversation with Film Companion South, Prithviraj was asked if he feels less responsibility working in movies outside of Malayalam cinema which also helps him to take up more challenging and different roles. The actor replied, “I have no pretence I know that I am a Malayalam actor and the Malayalam industry will be my home industry forever so for me Malayalam cinema is what I do and everything else is once in a while.”

He continued by saying that for him to do those "once in a while" other language films, the script must be exceptionally strong and excite him as an actor. Regarding the other languages, such as Hindi and Tamil, Prithviraj disclosed that he is searching for roles that offer him chances that he might not get every day. This explains why the films in his other language filmography are so radically different from one another.