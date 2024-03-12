Anushka Shetty To Make Malayalam Debut With Rojin Thomas' Kathanar, Photos From Set Surface

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty is one of the most prominent actors in the South film industry. After receiving praises for her role in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka is all set for her next film. Anushka Shetty has joined the star cast of Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which will mark her Malayalam film debut.

Anushka Shetty gears up for her maiden Malayalam project

Anushka Shetty is all set to make her Malayalam debut with the Rojin Thomas directorial. Recently, director Rojin Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures from the sets of Kathanar along with Anushka Shetty and the team. He further wrote, "Honored to collaborate with the exceptional Anushka Shetty on our Kathanar's cinematic journey! #dreamcast."

In the photo, the Arundhati star is seen holding a bouquet while smiling and posing happily for the camera. In the second image, Anushka is seen holding an idol of Lord Krishna, which appears to have been given to her by the makers.

Advertisement

Anushka Shetty's upcoming horror-fantasy drama Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, is generating excitement. Anushka, along with Jayasurya and Vineeth, will return to the big screen, promising an eagerly anticipated comeback.

Advertisement

All we need to know about Anushka Shetty starrer Kathanar

The plot of Anushka Shetty starrer Kathanar is based on the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a famous 9th-century priest with enchanted abilities. Jayasurya plays the lead in the film. Initially, it was planned to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House, with whom Rojin Thomas had previously collaborated on Phillips and the Monkey Pen and Home. Later, it was revealed that Gokulam Gopalan from Sree Gokulam Movie had taken on the project. As per reports, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer will be dubbed in multiple languages.