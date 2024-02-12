Advertisement

Anweshippin Kandethum is proving to be another hit from the 2018 star Tovino Thomas. The film that hit the theaters on February 9 saw a major jump in its collections on days 2 and 3 of its release. So far the film has managed to earn around ₹5 crore. Just ₹3 crore away from making a break even.

How much did Anweshippin Kandethum earn in its opening weekend?

Anweshippin Kandethum starring Tovino Thomas opened to ₹1.2 crores on its opening day, February 9. On Saturday, the film saw a jump of 25%, earning ₹1.5 crores in India, and on its first Sunday, the film earned a total of ₹1.65 crores at the box office, making a total of ₹4.35 crores, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

What do we know about Anweshippin Kandethum?

Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by Darwin Kuriakose, stars Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, and Baburaj in the lead roles. The film is a period drama set between 1980 and 1990, where a police officer opens an unsolved murder case, only to find there is more to it than what can be seen. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹8 crores.

What's more for Tovino Thomas?

Tovino Thomas has established himself as a banking star in terms of the box office after the release of his films Minnal Murali (Digital release) and 2018. The actor will be next seen in the film Identity opposite Tamil star Trisha Krishnan.

