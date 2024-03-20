Arundhathi Nair's Colleague Shares Health Update, Requests People To Stop Calling Her Family

Advertisement

Actor Arundhathi Nair's family has been inundated with calls since she met with an accident a few days ago. This incident prompted her colleague Remyaa Joseph to appeal to the public for restraint, as they wanted further information on the status of the hospitalised actor's health. There were many reports about the accident on social media that reportedly took place at Kovalam bypass in Thiruvananthapuram four days ago. Arundhathi, who was travelling with her brother, allegedly suffered head injuries.

Arundhathi Nair's colleague seeks help

Arundhati Nair's friend and colleague Remyaa Joseph shared a video on her Instagram handle. She said, "Please stop calling the G-Pay number given in the fundraising page, asking for more details about actor Arundhati Nair who met with an accident four days ago in Trivandrum and is in a critical condition."

On March 18, Arundhati Nair’s sister Arathy Nair had confirmed via an Instagram post that her sister was indeed suffering from life-threatening injuries due to the accident.

Arundhathi Nair is "fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum", Arathy said in her post.

Advertisement

Remyaa Joseph talks about Arundhathi Nair's condition

In the video, Remyaa Joseph shared more details about Arundhathi Nair's condition. "Her ribs are broken, there’s a fracture in her neck bone, her spleen is damaged and there are blood clots, too," Joseph stated in the video.

The actor also requested people not to keep calling Nair’s family asking for more information. "I had attached a link to a fundraising for Arundhathi on my page but please don’t keep calling the G-Pay number asking for more information. The family is in no situation to explain the medical procedures to everyone. We are going through more than what people are thinking, so please understand," said Joseph.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the fundraising page has been taken off the social media platform as of today.

(With inputs from PTI)