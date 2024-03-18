Advertisement

Malayalam star Arundhati Nair sustained serious injuries after meeting with a road accident in Kovalam. Reportedly, the actress is undergoing treatment in the ICU in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Nair's friend Gopi Anil took to her Instagram handle to inform the news and sought financial help from the actress' fans.

Arundhati Nair's friend seeks help for the actress' treatment

Arundhati Nair was seriously injured in a road accident near Kovalam. The actor is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was riding a scooter when the accident occurred. The critically injured actor has been admitted to a ventilator. Serial actress Gopika Anil shared the accident news on social media and asked everyone to help her.

Her friend Gopika took to her social media handle to seek help for the actress. She wrote, “My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much 🙏🏻 @aaraty.nairr.”

What more do we know about Arundhati Nair?

Arundhati Nair, who made her Tamil film debut, gained popularity with Vijay Antony's Saithan. She made her Malayalam debut as the heroine in Shine Tom's 2018 film Ottakkoru Kamukan. She last appeared in the film Aayiram Porkaasukal, which was released last year.