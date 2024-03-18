×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

Arundhati Nair Sustains Serious Injuries After Meeting With A Road Accident, Friends Seek Help

Arundhati Nair sustained serious injuries after meeting with a road accident in Kovalam. Reportedly, the actress is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arundhati Nair
Arundhati Nair | Image:Arundhati Nair/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam star Arundhati Nair sustained serious injuries after meeting with a road accident in Kovalam. Reportedly, the actress is undergoing treatment in the ICU in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Nair's friend Gopi Anil took to her Instagram handle to inform the news and sought financial help from the actress' fans.

Arundhati Nair's friend seeks help for the actress' treatment

Arundhati Nair was seriously injured in a road accident near Kovalam. The actor is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was riding a scooter when the accident occurred. The critically injured actor has been admitted to a ventilator. Serial actress Gopika Anil shared the accident news on social media and asked everyone to help her.

Her friend Gopika took to her social media handle to seek help for the actress. She wrote, “My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much 🙏🏻 @aaraty.nairr.”

Advertisement

 

 

What more do we know about Arundhati Nair?

Arundhati Nair, who made her Tamil film debut, gained popularity with Vijay Antony's Saithan. She made her Malayalam debut as the heroine in Shine Tom's 2018 film Ottakkoru Kamukan. She last appeared in the film Aayiram Porkaasukal, which was released last year. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

a minute ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

2 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

3 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

3 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

10 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

12 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

13 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

15 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

18 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

18 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

20 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

26 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

26 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

28 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

29 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

31 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo