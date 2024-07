Published 19:08 IST, July 18th 2024

Asif Ali Reacts To Ramesh Narayan Snubbing Him At Manorathangal Trailer Launch: Shouldn't Have...

Asif Ali, a Malayalam actor, has dismissed a perceived snub by musician Ramesh Narayan at a recent event in Kochi. Ali called for an end to the online backlash against Narayan.