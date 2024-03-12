×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

B Unnikrishnan, Hareesh Peradi Hit Back At Jeyamohan For Criticising Manjummel Boys

After B Jeyamohan criticised Manjummel Boys, B Unnikrishnan and several others came forward to extend their support to the blockbuster film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
B Unnikrishnan and Jeyamohan file photo
B Unnikrishnan and Jeyamohan file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

B Unnikrishnan, director-screenwriter, and actor Hareesh Peradi responded to actor-writer B Jeyamohan's blog post about the film Manjummel Boys on social media. The reactions came at a time when B Jeyamohan was under fire for statements he made for the hit film Manjummel Boys in his blog post. Despite the success of Manjummel Boys, B Jeyamohan has criticised the film and expressed his displeasure, describing Manjummel Boys as a depiction of reckless drunks from Kerala. Jeyamohan went on to say that Manjummel Boys is a terrible film that depicts reality rather than fiction.

B Unnikrishnan, Hareesh Peradi extend support to Manjummel Boys

B Unnikrishnan took to his social media handle to slam B Jeyamohan for his derogatory remarks on Manjummel Boys. He wrote, "You have described the characters of ‘Manjummel Boys’ as drunkard-rascals and rogues… You will have to travel light years to understand their humane values…The movie represents a group of men who are still alive... We should all be ashamed of ourselves for leading lives in our selfish cocoons… You have lost yourself if the drinking, dancing, laughter, and squabbles of these young men irritate you."

Unnikrishnan's post | Image: Facebook 

 

"You have said that Malayalam cinema is now controlled by a group of drug addicts based in Ernakulam. You have to cite facts and provide explanations for this statement… By saying that the police should beat up our men into pulp, you have become a complete fascist," B Unnikrishnan remarked.

Hareesh Peradi slams Jeyamohan for criticising Manjummel Boys

Hareesh Peradi also penned a note on his Facebook handle regarding Jeyamohan's controversial blog post. "I was at Chennai the other day for shooting. No one there spoke about Jeyamohan’s hateful and racist remarks. But everyone in the set talked tirelessly about ‘Manjummel Boys’... They asked about each actor in the movie... I proudly replied that all of them were my brothers… I must watch ‘Manjummal Boys’ before going back to Chennai… I will watch a Malayalam movie for the Tamil people’s love. Manjummel Boys…," his post read.

Hareesh Peradi | Image: Facebook

 

B Jeyamohan claimed that Kerala tourists drink excessively, vomit, and have a lack of common sense. Jeyamohan went on to claim that Malayali alcoholics misbehave in public, leaving behind vomit and broken bottles. The writer believed that Manjummel Boys depicted something similar. 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

2 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

15 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

17 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

18 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Attends Weapon Exercises 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming: How to watch the UCL match?

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are Remakes

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Vishal Mega Mart eyes Rs 8,300 crore IPO to expand its footprint: Report

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo