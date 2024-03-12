Advertisement

Director-screenwriter B Unnikrishnan and actor Hareesh Peradi responded to actor-writer B Jeyamohan's controversial blog post about the film Manjummel Boys. Despite the success of Manjummel Boys, B Jeyamohan criticised the film and expressed his displeasure, describing Manjummel Boys as a depiction of reckless drunkards from Kerala. He went on to say that Manjummel Boys is a terrible film.

B Unnikrishnan, Hareesh Peradi extend support to Manjummel Boys

B Unnikrishnan took to his social media handle to slam B Jeyamohan for his derogatory remarks on Manjummel Boys. He wrote, "You have described the characters of ‘Manjummel Boys’ as drunkard-rascals and rogues… You will have to travel light years to understand their humane values…The movie represents a group of men who are still alive... We should all be ashamed of ourselves for leading lives in our selfish cocoons… You have lost yourself if the drinking, dancing, laughter, and squabbles of these young men irritate you."

"You have said that Malayalam cinema is now controlled by a group of drug addicts based in Ernakulam. You have to cite facts and provide explanations for this statement… By saying that the police should beat up our men into pulp, you have become a complete fascist," B Unnikrishnan said.

Hareesh Peradi slams Jeyamohan for criticising Manjummel Boys

Hareesh Peradi also penned a note on his Facebook handle regarding Jeyamohan's controversial blog post. "I was at Chennai the other day for shooting. No one there spoke about Jeyamohan’s hateful and racist remarks. But everyone in the set talked tirelessly about ‘Manjummel Boys’... They asked about each actor in the movie... I proudly replied that all of them were my brothers… I must watch ‘Manjummal Boys’ before going back to Chennai… I will watch a Malayalam movie for the Tamil people’s love. Manjummel Boys…," his post read.

B Jeyamohan claimed that Kerala tourists drink excessively, vomit, and have a lack of common sense. Jeyamohan went on to claim that Malayali alcoholics misbehave in public, leaving behind vomit and broken bottles. The writer believed that Manjummel Boys depicted something similar.