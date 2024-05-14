Advertisement

Film director and screenplay writer Biju Vattappara, known for his work on movies, several serials and documentaries, died on May 13, as per PTI here on Tuesday. He was 54. Vattappara, a native of Okkal, collapsed and died while he was in Muvattupuzha for personal reasons on Monday.

Biju Vattappara's legacy in the industry

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker and writer, Biju Vattappara, passed away on May 13 in Kerala after collapsing during a visit to a lawyer in Muvattupuzha. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. His mortal remains are currently at the Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital. Survived by his father Ravi (Devan) and daughter Devanandana, details about his funeral are awaited.

Biju Vattappara file photo | Image: X

Biju Vattappara, aged 54 and hailing from Okkal, made significant contributions to cinema, television, and literature, with notable works like Raama Raavanan and Swantham Bharya Zindabad. His screenplay endeavors included films like Lokanathan IAS and Kalabham, starring Kalabhavan Mani. Additionally, his novels such as Chakkara Vava, Velutha Kathreena, and Shankupusham were adapted into popular serials. Recognised for his literary prowess, he was honored with the Kuttikrishnan Sahitya Award for his poetry collection Idavazhiyum Thumbapoovum. The FEFKA directors' union condoled Vattappara's demise.

