Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Blessy Opens Up About Filming Prithviraj's Intimate Scenes With Goat In Aadujeevitham

After Aadujeevitham released in theatres, a statement by Benyamin stirred controversies online. However, director Blessy has now clarified the rumours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Blessy's file photo
Blessy's file photo | Image:BlessyOfficial/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Blessy recently responded to rumours about his recent film, Aadujeevitham, questioning the motives of those spreading them. The film is based on celebrated Malayalam writer Benyamin's novel Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. The novel contains a contentious scene in which the protagonist, Najeeb Muhammed, appears to lose his humanity and becomes intimate with a goat. The aforementioned scene was one of the novel's most contentious points, and it was even included in the study curriculum at Kerala universities. Readers of the book were curious to see how Blessy handled this aspect of Najeeb's life as imagined by Benyamin. However, Blessy avoided showing the scene in the movie.

The Goat Life poster | Image: IMDb

 

Blessy responds to Aadujeevitham controversy

After Aadujeevitham released in theatres, a statement by Benyamin claimed that director Blessy had shot the scene but later removed it from the final cut due to censor issues. "This is an unnecessary controversy. I'm not sure if someone is deliberately creating these rumours. I hope the audience will distance themselves from such rumours," Blessy told Manorama News. Blessy stated that he had only adapted 43 pages from the novel because covering all of the details written by Benyamin would require ten films. He also stated that his portrayal of Najeeb differed greatly from Benyamin's vision. "I could have filmed the scene in various ways, but I was thinking about Najeeb. Wouldn't he feel guilt afterwards? Perhaps the Najeeb in the book is without guilt, but my Najeeb is not like that," Blessy added.

The Goat Life poster | Image: IMDb

 

How did the controversy begin?

During an Aadujeevitham promotional event, Benyamin provided insight into the faithful film version of his book, stating that the contentious sequence was indeed shot but was rejected by the censor board. To the dismay of readers of the novel, the sequence was eventually deleted from the final cut even though it was included in the film adaptation. The writer said, "We had written that in the script and even shot it. That scene was the soul of that movie. But, the censor board doesn't know that, right?" Nevertheless, Blessy had shut down all the rumours and provided his clarification.

 

 

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

