Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Faces Stiff Competition From Premalu
Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The black and white period horror film has been receiving positive responses in theatres.
Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The black and white period horror film has been receiving positive responses in theatres due to Mammootty's exceptional performance. Bramayugam is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and the film opened to a great start at the box office.
Bramayugam box office collection seems promising
As per Sacnilk, Bramayugam starring Mammootty collected ₹3 crore on its opening day at the box office. Bramayugam registered an overall 46.52 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday. The highest occupancy for Bramayugam was recorded in Kottayam, followed by Kochi and Kozhikode. Even Mumbai and NCR recorded an occupancy of more than 30 percent due to good word of mouth. Bramayugam starring Mammootty is expected to do great business during the weekend.
Meanwhile, Mammootty starrer Bramayugam surpassed the opening day collection of his previous film Kaathal The Core. The film had collected ₹1.05 crore on its opening day. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Premalu faced stiff competition at the box office following the release of Bramayugam. While Tovino's film earned ₹47 lakh on Thursday, Premalu collected ₹1.97 crore on the day Bramayugam released in theatres. For the unversed, more than 100 late night shows were added for Bramayugam starring Mammootty due to good word of mouth.
When and where to watch Mammootty starrer Bramayugam on OTT?
According to industry standards, after a four-week theatrical run, a film starts streaming on OTT. As a result, after its successful theatrical run, Mammootty starrer Bramayugam will be available to stream on SonyLIV. However, a film does not have to be released on OTT immediately following a four-week theatrical run.
For example, Mammootty's Kannur Squad was released on OTT seven weeks after it premiered in theatres. However, fans have flocked to theatres to see Mammootty's film Bramayugam. The film has received a positive response in theaters and is expected to break down barriers in the Malayalam film industry. Bramayugam is a black-and-white period horror film with no hero or villain.
