Bramayugam Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Mammootty Starrer Enjoy A Successful 1st Weekend Run?

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam is off to a good start at the box office. Despite it being a black and white experimental horror-film, it has been able to command a good audience pull in the cinema halls. Mammootty enjoyed a good run at the box office and this year too is off to a good start for Mammuka. The movie released while Premalu, a rom-com, was doing good business, but driven by a compelling storyline, it has been able to good business in its opening weekend. Additionally, it has been earning rave reviews.

Bramayugam extended weekend collection

Bramayugam released on February 15 and according to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film has minted ₹33 crore in four days since its release. Not just in India, its overseas collection has also been significant. The film presents a good blend of horror and suspense.

A still from Bramayugam | Image: IMDb

The film has been released on more than 350 screens in Kerala. The story of the film revolves around a young singer Thevan, played by Arjun Ashokan, who belongs to the Panan caste. Mammootty plays the role of Kunjamon Potti. His character is that of a dreaded villain. The film has been written and directed by Rahul Sadashivan.

Premalu opposing Bramayugam

Meanwhile, Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu has been enjoying a good run at the box office after its release during the Valentine's Week. The film is being praised for its simplistic storytelling and its execution. It has collected ₹42 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release, surpassing Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum. Premalu has also emerged as the biggest competitor for Bramayugam and is going toe-to-toe with the Mammootty starrer.

Premalu poster | Image: IMDb

Given its commercial success in Malayalam, its release in the Telugu version is also being considered by the makers, according to reports.