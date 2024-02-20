Bramayugam Box Office Day 5: Mammootty's Film Passes Monday Test, Crosses 30 Crore Globally

Advertisement

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is running successfully in theatres. The film's box office collection remained steady on day five and the Mammootty starrer passed the crucial Monday test. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bramayugam made Rs 1.65 crore on its first Monday in India. The numbers are excellent, with Bramayugam dropping less than 50% from its opening day figures (Rs 3.1 crore). After a four-day extended weekend, with Sunday recording its highest figures yet (Rs 3.85 crore), Bramayugam's India nett total is Rs 14.40 crore.

Bramayugam remains steady at the box office

Positive reviews and word-of-mouth helped Mammootty starrer Bramayugam perform well both domestically and internationally. Bramayugam grossed Rs 15.1 crore in India in three days, but an impressive Rs 16 crore overseas. The film's total global gross exceeds Rs 33 crore, as per reports.

A still from Bramayugam | Image; X

In India, the film did best in Kottayam, with an occupancy rate of around 54% on Monday. It performed particularly well in Mumbai and the Delhi-NCR regions, with occupancy rates of 20 and 21 percent, respectively.

Bramayugam starring Mammootty is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously directed the 2022 horror Bhoothakaalam. It stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, among others. Bramayugam debuted on February 15 to widespread acclaim. This is Mammootty's first full-length film of the year, which will also include the release of his action thriller Bazooka. Mammotty had a successful 2023, with films such as Kaathal - The Core and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam to finally release in Telugu

According to recent Aakashvaani and 123Telugu reports, the makers of Bramayugam are preparing for a Telugu release. The Malayalam-language horror film will be released again on February 23, just one week after its original release date. Sithara Entertainments will release the Telugu-dubbed version of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.