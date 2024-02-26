English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Bramayugam Box Office: Mammootty's Horror Film Sets Record For Black & White Films In India

Despite competition from rom-com Premalu and survival drama Manjummel Boys, the Mammootty starrer has stood its ground and is inching towards ₹70 crore mark.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mammootty starrer Bramayugam has been going all guns blazing at the box office after its release on February 15. In 10 days of its release, the experimental horror film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is a benchmark for black and white films in India as well. It is interesting to note that Mammootty had no ₹50 crore films before 2021. However, after 2022, he has three consecutive films in the ₹50 crore club -- Bheeshma Parvam (2022), Kannur Squad (2023) and now Bramayugam (2024). 

 

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb 

Mammootty's Bramayugam sets the box office on fire

Bramayugam has been performing well since day 1. In 11 days, it has managed to collect over ₹50 crore worldwide. Kerala, Mammootty's home state is driving the film's business and has contributed ₹20.15 crore to its collection. The film's collection in rest of India stands at ₹6.1 crore and counting. Overseas, the film has managed to collect ₹24.45 crore, taking its total to over ₹50 crore in 11 days of its release.

Bramayugam poster | Image: IMDb 

Bramayugam box office milestone

Bramayugam is now the highest-grossing film in black and white film in India. Despite competition from rom-com Premalu and survival drama Manjummel Boys, the Mammootty starrer has stood its ground and is inching towards ₹70 crore mark. Mammootty has also become the first Malayalam actor to have ₹50 crore grossers in three consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Mammootty's next release is Turbo. It is expected that it will become the Mollywood star's first ₹100 crore grossing film. This could turn out to be true given how the actor's films are performing at the box office, getting both critical and commercial success.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

