Advertisement

Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. The buzz around his next venture, Bramayugam, is escalating as the release date, February 15, approaches. Breaking from convention, Mammootty has revealed that the entire horror thriller will unfold in mesmeriSing black and white, adding a unique touch to the cinematic experience.

Anticipation builds for Bramayugam

The promotional posters for Bramayugam have already ignited curiosity, and Mammootty's recent revelation has sent ripples of excitement through fans. Breaking the mold, the film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for the psychological horror Bhoothakalam, promises to be a visual treat in black and white. A new poster shared by Mammootty emphasizes the exclusive monochrome presentation, heightening the anticipation for this highly-awaited horror thriller.

Mammootty’s #Bramayugam only in Black & White in theatres from 15th February. pic.twitter.com/PooZ0prM4U — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 3, 2024

Bramayugam is not only making waves for its distinctive visual style but also for its colossal release plans. With around 350 screens already lined up across Kerala, the film is gearing up for a grand debut. Following the release of the official trailer, expectations are high for an increase in screen count due to overwhelming fan support. Overseas, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial is poised to become one of Mammootty's biggest releases, solidifying his global appeal.

Mammootty's unparalleled versatility

Mammootty's recent film, Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, showcased the actor's versatility by portraying a homosexual character. The film received acclaim for its bold narrative, affirming Mammootty's willingness to explore unconventional roles. Known for hits like Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu, Rorschach, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam, Mammootty continues to experiment with his acting prowess while staying attuned to contemporary sensibilities.

As Bramayugam promises a cinematic spectacle with its black-and-white narrative, audiences eagerly await Mammootty's next masterpiece, poised to leave an indelible mark in the realm of Indian cinema.