English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

Bramayugam: Mammootty Starrer Horror Thriller To Only Have Black and White Release

Bramayugam, which is Mammootty's upcoming horror thriller film, will be released in complete black and white. Makers announced so along with film's new poster.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty
Mammootty | Image:Mammootty
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. The buzz around his next venture, Bramayugam, is escalating as the release date, February 15, approaches. Breaking from convention, Mammootty has revealed that the entire horror thriller will unfold in mesmeriSing black and white, adding a unique touch to the cinematic experience.

Anticipation builds for Bramayugam

The promotional posters for Bramayugam have already ignited curiosity, and Mammootty's recent revelation has sent ripples of excitement through fans. Breaking the mold, the film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for the psychological horror Bhoothakalam, promises to be a visual treat in black and white. A new poster shared by Mammootty emphasizes the exclusive monochrome presentation, heightening the anticipation for this highly-awaited horror thriller.

 

 

Bramayugam is not only making waves for its distinctive visual style but also for its colossal release plans. With around 350 screens already lined up across Kerala, the film is gearing up for a grand debut. Following the release of the official trailer, expectations are high for an increase in screen count due to overwhelming fan support. Overseas, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial is poised to become one of Mammootty's biggest releases, solidifying his global appeal.

Mammootty's unparalleled versatility

Mammootty's recent film, Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, showcased the actor's versatility by portraying a homosexual character. The film received acclaim for its bold narrative, affirming Mammootty's willingness to explore unconventional roles. Known for hits like Bheeshma Parvam, Puzhu, Rorschach, and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam, Mammootty continues to experiment with his acting prowess while staying attuned to contemporary sensibilities.

 

As Bramayugam promises a cinematic spectacle with its black-and-white narrative, audiences eagerly await Mammootty's next masterpiece, poised to leave an indelible mark in the realm of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement