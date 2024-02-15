English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer Period Horror Film To Premiere On THIS Platform

Bramayugam starring Mammootty opened to a great start in theatres on February 15. The film will be soon available to stream on OTT platforms.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:X
Bramayugam starring Mammootty opened to a great start in theatres on February 15. The film received positive responses from moviegoers on the opening day and the first half of Bramayugam was loved by the viewers. After completing its successful theatrical run, the Mammootty starrer will be available on OTT.

Bramayugam poster | Image: X

 

When and where to watch Mammootty starrer Bramayugam on OTT?

As per industry standards, after completing a four-week theatrical run the film is available to stream on OTT. Therefore, after completing its dream run in theatres, Mammootty starrer Bramayugam will begin to stream on SonyLIV. However, it is not necessary for a film to release on OTT just after a four week run in theatres.

A still from Bramayugam | Image: X

 

For instance, Mammootty's Kannur Squad released on OTT after seven weeks in theatres. However, fans have thronged in theatres to watch the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam. The film has been receiving great response in theatres and expected to break barriers for the Malayalam film industry. Bramayugam is a black and white period horror film that does not have any hero or a villain.

A still from Bramayugam | Image: X

 

Bramayugam promises to be a different horror thriller film

Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres amid a lot of buzz. In Bramayugam, Mammootty plays the role of Kunjamon Potti. Bramayugam follows the life of a folklore singer from the Paanan caste. However, he enters the Mana mansion of Kunjamon Potti. Even though Thevan attempts to flee, Potti, aka Mammootty, has other plans for him. As a result, things take a dramatic turn in the film Bramayugam from this point forward. Bramayugam released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie has released in more than 350 screens in Kerala.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

