Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Bramayugam Producer Pens Gratitude Note, Says Working With Mammootty Is A Dream Come True

Bramayugam producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra penned a long note thanking Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and others for being part of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
A still from Mammootty starrer Bramayugam | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Mammootty starrer Bramayugam, touted to be a gram changer for the Malayalam film industry, has hit the theatres today (February 15). Co-starring Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan, the film hits at a haunting narrative centring around Mammootty's character and his magical mansion. As it's the first day of the release, the makers took some time out of their busy schedules to thank everyone who has been instrumental in making the film.

Producer expresses gratitude to Mammootty

Taking to X, Chakravarthy Ramachandra, a producer of Night Shift Studios, shared a lengthy thank you note. He thanked megastar Mammootty for working with him and added, "It truly has been an honour and a dream come true to be associated with the icon and to be a small pary of his stellar career spanning more than 425 films."

(A poster of the film | Image: X)

Calling director Rahul Sadasivan a "visionary," the producer wrote, "Your creative brilliance, artistic vision and unwavering commitment are commendable.

Opening up about Night Shift Studios's vision, he wrote that the production house was founded with a vision to produce horror-thriller genre films exclusively for the global audience. And he is "extremely pleased" that Bramayugam was the first production of banner's filmography".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

He concluded his note by thanking the press and media for their support and effort in promoting their film. "We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Brahmayugam is now yours to experience and enjoy. Thank You!"

(A screengrab from the trailer | Image: YouTube)


About Bramayugam

The period horror flick revolves around Thevan, a folk singer of the Paanan caste, who has a fateful encounter when escaping slavery, leading to the discovery of an ancient tradition altering his destiny. Released in black and white format, netizens are sharing their reviews lauding Mammootty and calling it a "milestone" character for his career.

