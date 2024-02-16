Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Bramayugam Vs Premalu Box Office Clash Leads To Marivillin Gopurangal Release Postponement

Indrajith Sukumaran's Marivillin Gopurangal has been postponed a day before its scheduled debut after Bramayugam and Premalu clashed in theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Marivillin Gopurangal Poster
Marivillin Gopurangal Poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The film has been garnering rave reviews for its unique plotline and narrative. Meanwhile, Premalu starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen is also performing well in theatres in Kerala. While fans are flocking in theatres to watch these films on the big screens, the release of Indrajith Sukumaran's Marivillin Gopurangal has been postponed a day before its scheduled debut.

Marivillin Gopurangal release date postponed due to Bramayugam and Premalu

The massive success of Abraham Ozler, followed by Premalu and Bramayugam have brough a relief to the theatres in Kerala as they were struggling financially due to failure of many films. Meanwhile, with two films already doing well in theaters and Riyas Shereef's Biju Menon and Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Thundu set to open soon, Arun Bose's Indrajith Sukumaran-starrer Marivillin Gopurangal has been postponed a day before its scheduled release.

Indrajith, the lead actor, shared a poster of the Marivillin Gopurangal on Instagram, stating that it is a much-needed change. “A much-needed change… Will come back soon..!” The poster, featuring Indrajith’s face, read, “Good things take time. Wait a bit more to catch us in theatres soon.”

Marivillin Gopurangal to face stiff competition from other releases

Even if Marivillin Gopurangal's release date is pushed back to next week, it will face stiff competition from Chidambaram's highly anticipated survival thriller Manjummel Boys, which stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese. However, the film ahs averted a clash with Bramayugam and Premalu.

Arun Bose's fourth feature film, Marivillin Gopurangal, stars State Award-winning actor Vincy Aloshious, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, Sai Kumar, and Johny Antony, among others. The music was composed by Vidyasagar.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

