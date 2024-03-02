Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 22:15 IST

CBFC Instructs Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam Makers To Change Movie's Title Just Before Release

Just a week before its release, the makers of the Malayalam movie Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam have been instructed to change the movie's title.

Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam
Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an unforeseen development, the creators of the upcoming Malayalam social drama Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam have been directed to rename the movie by the censor board. The specific instruction involves removing the word 'Bharatha' from the title. The reason behind this alteration remains undisclosed by the board.

What did the makers say about the name change fiasco?

Director T V Renjith, in a conversation with OTTplay, revealed that despite receiving a clean certificate from the board following the preview, they were instructed to promptly remove the trailer from YouTube and make the necessary adjustment. Renjith cited the urgency to adhere to the board's directive, as the film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 8.

 

 

He expressed, “We do not have enough time to challenge this decision because we want to release the film in theatres on March 8. Consequently, we have made the decision to adhere to their instructions,”

Advertisement

Expressing surprise at the decision, the debutante filmmaker mentioned that the board had previously given positive feedback on the film.

What more do we know about Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam?

Starring Subish Sudhi, Gouri G Kishan, and Aju Varghese in lead roles, the film's supporting cast includes Darsana S. Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Vineeth Vasudev, Shelly, Vijay Babu, and Lal Jose. Directed by T V Renjith, the movie marks his directorial debut.

The trailer of the movie hints at a social drama addressing a sensitive issue prevalent in society. It revolves around a National Population Control Mission initiative involving male vasectomy conducted in a panchayat setting. Gouri's character plays a pivotal role in persuading men within the panchayat to undergo the surgery and talks about the societal stigma surrounding couples opting not to have children.

Advertisement

Produced by T V Krishnan, Renjith Jaganathan, and K C Raghunathan under Bhavani Productions, the screenplay is penned by Nizam Rawther. Ansar Shah handles cinematography duties, while Jithin D K serves as the editor. The film's soundtrack is composed by Ajmal Hasbulla.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 22:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

6 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Man Killed Minor Niece After Raping Her

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Highlights: MI thrashes RCB by 7 wickets

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Black Dominated Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  4. Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8, Says CEO

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo