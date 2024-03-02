Advertisement

In an unforeseen development, the creators of the upcoming Malayalam social drama Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam have been directed to rename the movie by the censor board. The specific instruction involves removing the word 'Bharatha' from the title. The reason behind this alteration remains undisclosed by the board.

What did the makers say about the name change fiasco?

Director T V Renjith, in a conversation with OTTplay, revealed that despite receiving a clean certificate from the board following the preview, they were instructed to promptly remove the trailer from YouTube and make the necessary adjustment. Renjith cited the urgency to adhere to the board's directive, as the film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 8.

He expressed, “We do not have enough time to challenge this decision because we want to release the film in theatres on March 8. Consequently, we have made the decision to adhere to their instructions,”

Expressing surprise at the decision, the debutante filmmaker mentioned that the board had previously given positive feedback on the film.

What more do we know about Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam?

Starring Subish Sudhi, Gouri G Kishan, and Aju Varghese in lead roles, the film's supporting cast includes Darsana S. Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Vineeth Vasudev, Shelly, Vijay Babu, and Lal Jose. Directed by T V Renjith, the movie marks his directorial debut.

The trailer of the movie hints at a social drama addressing a sensitive issue prevalent in society. It revolves around a National Population Control Mission initiative involving male vasectomy conducted in a panchayat setting. Gouri's character plays a pivotal role in persuading men within the panchayat to undergo the surgery and talks about the societal stigma surrounding couples opting not to have children.

Produced by T V Krishnan, Renjith Jaganathan, and K C Raghunathan under Bhavani Productions, the screenplay is penned by Nizam Rawther. Ansar Shah handles cinematography duties, while Jithin D K serves as the editor. The film's soundtrack is composed by Ajmal Hasbulla.