Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Dhanush Shares New Poster From 3rd Directorial Nilavuku Emel Enadi Kobam On Valentine's Day

Dhanush is currently in the midst of mounting his third directorial venture, DD3. A new poster for the film, reflecting the spirit of Valentines, was shared.

Republic Entertainment Desk
DD3
DD3 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush has just seen through the release of his latest theatrical venture, Captain Miller. The actor is currently juggling multiple projects between D50, also referred to as DD2 as well as DD3. The actor and director recently shared a new poster from the latter, commemorating the occasion of Valentine's Day.

New poster from DD3 now out


For the unversed, DD3 - marking Dhanush's third directorial, revealed the film's title back in December of 2023. The film has officially been titled Nilavuku Emel Enadi Kobam. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Dhanush took to his official X handle to share a fresh poster from the film. In it, the lead pair of the film can be seen sitting in a moonlit beach as they hold hands. The film is not only being directed by Dhanush, but has also been written by him. 

The film features an ensemble cast made up of Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon. The theme of the film reportedly celebrates young love, as is evident through the motion poster of the film released by Wunderbar Films, Dhanush's own production house. The end of the motion poster also features Dhanush belting out a remixed version of the original Policekaaran Magal song Nilavukku En Mel, which is what has inspired the film's title.

Dhanush has wrapped up D50


Dhanush had marked his directorial debut back in 2017, with film Pa Paandi. The multi-faceted performer wrapped up filming for D50 back in December. The filming for D50 had commenced in July of 2023.

He had announced the same on his X handle with a post that read, "#D50 #DD2wrapped. My sincere thanks to the entire crew and cast. Also, a big thanks to Kalanithi Maran Sir and Sun Pictures for supporting my vision." 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

