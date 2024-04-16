Director Vineeth Sreenivasan Cites Fahadh Fassil, Prithviraj's Examples Over His Take on Nepotism

Advertisement

Vineeth Sreenivasan is currently basking the success and positive reception of his last directorial, Varshangalkku Shesham. The director, who is more prominently known for his celebrated career in playback singing, recently weighed in on the nepotism debate, albeit with a neutral take. The actor also cited the names of some noteworthy actors who despite being products of nepotism, have delivered rather powerful performances.

Vineeth Sreenivasan says nepotism is not all bad



In an interview with Film Companion, Vineeth Sreenivasan shared his take on the nepotism debate. The singer and director pointed out how as long as a film is working, doing good business and is being liked by the audience, there should be no reason to find faults with the projects or the actors involved, over their ties to nepotism.

He said, “As long as the film works, it is okay. But when the films don’t work and the actors who come from the film family are given project after project, then that’s a problem.” Coming back to his directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, which released back on April 11, has already minted ₹13.15 crore in domestic collections, as per a Sacnilk report. The same report puts the worldwide collections, at an impressive ₹35.2 crore. The film, featuring an ensemble cast of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Basil Joseph, among others, is still running in theatres.

Vineeth Sreenivasan cites Prithviraj Sukumaran and others as formidable examples of nepotism



Vineeth Sreenivasan also supplemented his argument, by citing examples of actors who have made quite the mark in the world of cinema despite coming from legacy families. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahaadh Faasil made for Sreenivasan's worthy examples.

He said, “If you look at Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Fassil, or Prithviraj Sukumaran, they’re all delivering and are working hard. As long as you’re working hard and you’re pushing the envelope and being successful, then nobody minds.” While Prithviraj Sukumaran just saw through the release of drama Aadujeevitham, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of Lucky Bhaskar. Fahadh Faasil on the other hand, features in the recently released Aavesham.