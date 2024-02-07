Advertisement

Drishyam 3: Director Jeethu Joseph addresses speculations surrounding Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali joining the cast of Drishyam 3. The Neru director clarified that fan theories are not grounded in reality. Despite fan excitement about characters like Sam Alex and CPO Giri Shankar appearing in the Drishyam universe, Jeethu dismisses these as imaginative notions.

Are fan theories around Drishyam 3 correct?

Fan theories emerged after the conclusion of Asif Ali's Kooman, hinting at a potential connection to Georgekutty's case from Drishyam. Some speculated that SP Sam Alex from Memories could also be involved, amplifying anticipation for a collaboration of iconic characters in the Drishyam trilogy. However, Jeethu Joseph asserts that these are merely imaginative concepts generated by the audience.

Are fan theories around Drishyam 3 correct? I Image: IMDb

Director Jeethu Joseph's take on the film

Jeethu Joseph shared insights into his upcoming projects. While confirming discussions with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a film, he emphasisesd that nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Additionally, he hinted at potential projects in Hindi and Telugu, revealing discussions about a film featuring Indian Police Force actor Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi film. However, he clarified that these discussions are still in progress.

The reality behind the speculations

Jeethu Joseph dismantled the notion of a unified universe in Malayalam cinema, dispelling the idea that characters like Georgekutty, Sam Alex, and CPO Giri Shankar might come together in Drishyam 3. He underscored the prevalence of imaginative fan theories and reiterated that they are not grounded in the actual narrative.

Director Jeethu Joseph's take on Drishyam 3 I Image: IMDb

As fans eagerly await official announcements, Jeethu Joseph remains in talks for potential collaborations, maintaining an air of suspense around his upcoming projects.

Advertisement

While fan speculations continue to swirl, Jeethu Joseph provides exclusive insights, debunking imaginative theories and shedding light on the ongoing discussions for his upcoming ventures.

