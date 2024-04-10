×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Dulquer Salmaan Shares Big Update On Lucky Bhaskar, Reveals Teaser Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Bhaskar teaser will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi on the occasion of Eid.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in the 2023 film King Of Kotha, is prepping for his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar. While the official announcement of the film was made back in February, the actor on a day before Eid 2024 shared a big update on the same. Sharing a new poster of himself from the film, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that the makers of Lucky Bhaskar are planning to drop the teaser of the film soon.

When will the teaser for Lucky Bhaskar release?

On April 10, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram handle to share a new poster of himself from the film Lucky Bhaskar. The poster also had an exciting detail on it. The makers are all set to drop the teaser of Lucky Bhaskar on the occasion of Eid. The actor captioned his post, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! Here’s a little Eidi from all of us of Team #LuckyBhasker! Are you ready to dive into the extra-ordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar? Teaser from Tomorrow in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi & Tamil!"

Advertisement

In the poster, Dulquer can be seen dressed in a formal shirt paired with a trouser and tie. Wearing regular glasses, the actor can be seen looking up towards the sky while standing amid a moving crowd.  

Advertisement

What do we know about Lucky Bhaskar?

On February 3, a day coinciding with Dulquer Salmaan's 12th anniversary in the film industry, the makers of Lucky Bhaskar shared the first look poster of the actor from the film. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment along with Fortune Four Cinemas. According to 123telugu, the shooting of the film is nearing completion.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

