Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil are known to share a close bond and are often snapped together enjoying dinner. While, Prithviraj revealed that their friendship blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, not many know, that his first screen test happened at Faasil's house.

I was fortunate enough to witness the birth of a star: Fahadh Faasil

Recently Fahadh Faasil attended an event where he was seen praising Prithviraj for his hard work in Aadujeevitham. While praising him, the Pushpa actor revealed that the first time Prithviraj ever did a screen test or an audition was at his house, for his father. "I was fortunate enough to witness the birth of a star. And I think that’s the bond I share with him, with you my brother," the actor said.

(A file photo of Prithviraj, Fahadh and Dulquer | Image: Instagram)

He further praised his character in Aadujeevitham and said that if there was anyone who could play the role of Najeeb, it was him. "I know the physical and mental trauma you went through. We met during the time. You made it look easy. You made it look like it is part of the job. I love you. It is because of you, it feels like my own. I am as excited as I would be for my film,” Fahadh said.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Fahadh | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Fahadh | Image: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first screen test was with Asin

During a promotional event, Prithviraj was asked about Fahadh Faasil and the screen test he mentioned in his speech. To this, Sukumaran revealed that he screen-tested for what became Fahadh's debut film Kaiyethum Doorath. Recalling how he ended up auditioning at his house, he said, "Shanu’s dad, Fazil Sir, had rented our house in Chennai for about 20 years. Once when we were travelling through Alleppey, my mom stopped the car and asked me to go collect the cheque from Fazil Sir. When I met him, he saw me after so many years, and he suddenly realised that I had grown up and was tall. So, he was like, ‘I want to screen test you for a film.’"

Advertisement

(A file photo of Prithviraj | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Prithviraj | Image: Instagram)

Revealing how he ended up auditioning with Asin, the actor said that he needed a co-star for his performance, so Fahadh's father had invited Asin, who was studying in 9th standard. That's how he ended up auditioning for the first time at Fahadh's house.