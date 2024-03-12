×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

DYK Not Prithviraj Sukuman But THESE Two Superstars Were First Approached For Aadujeevitham?

Aadujeevitham director Blessy in a recent interview revealed that not Prithviraj Sukumaran, but two other superstars were initially approached for his next.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham poster
Aadujeevitham poster | Image:Aadujeevitham poster
Renowned filmmaker Blessy's ambitious movie, Aadujeevitham, is ready for a grand global release. With Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying the central character, Najeeb Muhammed, anticipation is soaring for the film's release. While the trailers and promotional material hint at Sukumaran's great performance, Blessy recently disclosed fascinating trivia about the film's casting journey.

Who was the original choice for Aadujeevitham?

During a press meeting for Aadujeevitham, Blessy talked about the project's evolution. Originating in the late 2000s, Blessy initially envisioned the film as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual as reported by OTTPlay. Surprisingly, the director revealed that he had first approached Tamil superstars Vikram and Suriya for the lead role.

 

 

How did the cast of Aadujeevitham evolve?

Suriya, intrigued by the storyline, had to regretfully decline due to the extensive physical transformation required for the character. On the other hand, Vikram came extremely close to joining the project, even discussing it in various interviews. However, Vikram's prior commitments ultimately led him to step away from the film, leaving the director to explore other options. In an encounter in 2009, Blessy shared the story with Prithviraj Sukumaran during a flight. Impressed by the narrative, Sukumaran signed on for the challenging role of Najeeb Muhammed.

What more do we know about Aadujeevitham?

Based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, Aadujeevitham chronicles the real-life saga of a humble man from Haripad, Kerala, thrust into slavery as a cowboy on a remote farm in the Saudi Arabian desert. Sukumaran's commitment to the role is evident as he underwent significant physical transformations, both gaining and losing over 30 kilos, to authentically portray the character's journey.

 

 

Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman has backed the album of this movie with Amala Paul appearing as the female lead opposite Prithviraj. Scripted by Blessy himself, Sunil KS has taken the DOP’s seat with A Sreekar Prasad on the editing desk. Aadujeevitham will be released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:31 IST

