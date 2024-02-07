Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Exit Promo Teaser: Vishak Nair Starrer Unveils Chilling Tale Of Survival And Cannibalism

Exit Promo Teaser: Vishak Nair's intense performance and the eerie set create anticipation for this groundbreaking Malayalam cinema venture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Exit Promo Teaser
Exit Promo Teaser | Image:Exit Promo Teaser I Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The promo teaser for Vishak Nair's upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual survival thriller Exit has been unveiled. Directed by debutant Shaheen, it offers a glimpse into the chilling narrative. The promo begins with four young men stepping into an enigmatic bungalow situated in a hilly terrain, only to find themselves trapped for unknown reasons.

Exit Promo Teaser Starring Vishak Nair Unveiled

As the teaser unfolds, one of the men proposes exploring the abandoned bungalow, leading to hesitant agreement from the others. The visuals take a dark turn as Vishak Nair, portraying a chained character with cannibalistic traits, violently confronts the intruders. The teaser concludes with a spine-chilling scene of Nair spitting what appears to be human flesh, leaving viewers both disturbed and intrigued.

Innovative Storytelling: A man chained for 25 years

The film's unique narrative revolves around four young men stranded in a hilly village's bungalow during the 90s. Vishak Nair's character, chained for over 25 years with cannibalistic tendencies, adds a gripping layer to the storyline. Notably, the movie stands as Malayalam cinema's first action survival film, featuring a character with animalistic movements and no dialogue.

Exit's Innovative Storytelling: A man chained for 25 years I Image: IMDb

Vishak Nair's 'Beastly' performance and preparation

Despite Nair's previous roles portraying jovial characters, his 'beastly' performance in Exit promises a remarkable departure. The actor shared insights into his preparation, revealing the role as one of his most challenging. To authentically embody the character, Nair underwent workshops and even trained himself to consume raw meat. The intensive shooting process heightened his anticipation to witness the audience's reaction to this unconventional thriller.

Vishak Nair's 'Beastly' performance and preparation for Exit I Image: IMDb

The teaser's disturbing yet captivating visuals, coupled with Vishak Nair's intense portrayal, have generated substantial interest among viewers. As the film explores uncharted territory in Malayalam cinema with its unique premise, the audience eagerly awaits the release of "Exit" to unravel the mysteries lurking within the eerie bungalow and witness Nair's exceptional performance.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

