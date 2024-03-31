×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan To Turn Directors? Prithviraj Sukumaran Hints At It

Prithviraj spoke extensively about his close friendship with actors Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan, and revealed an interesting fact about the two.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj with Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan
Prithviraj with Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan | Image:X
Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Aadujeevitham. The actor, who played Najeeb Muhammed in the Blessy-directed film, gave his best performance in the film. In a recent interview for The Goat Life, Prithviraj spoke extensively about his close friendship with actors Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan, and revealed an interesting fact about the two.

Prithviraj reveals a secret about Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil

At Galatta Media's Fan Fest, Prithviraj Sukumaran received a heartfelt message from actor and close friend, Fahadh Faasil. In the video, the actor recalled witnessing Prithviraj's first screen test, which took place at his house. Later, the actor described the incident and revealed that Fahadh's father, veteran filmmaker Fazil, was considering him for Kaiyethum Doorathu, which later became the Aavesham actor's debut film.

 

Prithviraj with Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil | Image: X

 

Prithviraj Sukumaran praised Fahadh Faasil's talent, stating that he is a good artist and an excellent producer with a keen sense of content. "I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point Fahadh, and for that matter, even Dulquer Salmaan – if they turn filmmakers," revealed The Goat Life actor, much to the surprise of the audience. According to Prithviraj, both actors have a strong sense of cinematic aesthetics. Prithviraj went on to say that having contemporaries like Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan brings him joy.

Prithviraj with Dulquer Salmaan | Image: X

 

Prithviraj on his friendship with Dulquer and Fahadh

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Prithviraj candidly shared that their fathers were good friends and because of them, they know each other. However, the ice-breaking moment was when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 and rediscovered their friendship. He added that Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil live fairly close to each other in Kochi. "We are all ‘nepo kids’ so our fathers used to know each other. Dulquer’s dad, the legend Mammootty sir, my dad, who passed away very young and Fahadh’s father, Fazil sir, who is one of the iconic directors in South Indian cinema, they all knew each other," he continued.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

