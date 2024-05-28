Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil has given many blockbuster hit movies to Malayalam cinema in his career spanning over 2 decades. However, not many know that he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The actor confessed about his mental health during an inauguration event of a school in Kothamangalam, which rehabilitates children with special needs.

Fahadh Faasil was diagnosed with ADHD recently

According to a report in Money Control, Fahadh in a speech shared that while walking through the school’s premises, he enquired whether it’s easy to cure ADHD. “I was told, if diagnosed in childhood, it is possible. I asked whether it could be cured if diagnosed at 41. That’s when I was clinically diagnosed with ADHD,” the Aavesham actor added.

(A file photo of Fahadh Faasil | Image: Instagram)

What is ADHD?

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development. The exact cause of ADHD is not but studies suggest that genes play a larger role. It results from a combination of factors in addition to genetics. It is more common in males than females. People with ADHD have learning disabilities, conduct disorder, anxiety disorder and depression, as per the National Institute of Mental Health.

(A file photo of Fahadh Faasil | Image: Instagram)

What are the upcoming projects of Fahadh Faasil?

The actor will be next seen as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rule. It stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on August 15. He also has Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, it is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.