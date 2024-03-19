Advertisement

Actor Fahadh Faasil is set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming Telugu ventures, officially announced today. Titled Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen, these films promise to showcase Fahadh's versatility, with one falling into the fantasy genre and the other exploring themes of friendship and transformation.

What more do we know about Fahadh Faasil’s recently announced movies?

Presented by none other than SS Rajamouli, with his son SS Karthikeya making his debut as a producer, the excitement surrounding these projects is sky-high. The producer himself unveiled the first look of both films.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is set to be a fantastical rollercoaster ride, featuring Fahadh Faasil atop a police vehicle alongside a young companion waving a magical wand. Interestingly, the film's title pays homage to a memorable dialogue from the 2012 Telugu film Srimannarayana. Directed by Shashank Yeleti who is known for his work on the web series Mana Mugguri Love Story, filming for this fantasy adventure is slated to commence in June, eyeing a 2025 release.

On the other hand, Oxygen promises a tale of friendship and transformation, inspired by true events. The poster showcases Fahadh donning a surgical mask, with the map of India juxtaposed on his face. Penned and helmed by Siddhartha Nadella, filming for Oxygen is also set to commence this year.

What more do we know about Fahadh Faasil’s work front?

Fahadh was last seen in the Tamil film Maamannan. Next, audiences can await his portrayal of the infamous goon Ranga in Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame. Additionally, Fahadh is set to reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun.

Fahadh will then star in the road movie Maareesan alongside Vadivelu, as well as play an important role in Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead.