Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry: Hope To Stay A Little More

Malayalam filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas recently completed 10 years in the film industry and penned a long thankful note on his social media handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Midhun Manuel Thomas
Midhun Manuel Thomas | Image:Facebook/MidhunManuelThomas
  • 2 min read
Filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas is marking a significant milestone as he celebrates a decade in cinema. His journey began with the scripting of Jude Anthany Joseph’s acclaimed film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana which hit screens on February 7, 2014. As the film reaches its 10th anniversary, Midhun took to social media to express his gratitude.

How did Midhun Manuel Thomas celebrate his 10 years in cinema?

In a heartfelt note shared on various social media platforms, Midhun Manuel Thomas thanked his friends, moviegoers, and critics for their unwavering support throughout the years. "My cinema journey has completed 10 years! Ohm Shanthi Oshana was released today, ten years ago. My heartfelt thanks to each and everyone - friends, critics, fellow film guys, the cinegoers - who have supported me throughout. I hope I can stay a little more to narrate some more tales!” Midhun posted.

A year after he entered the industry, Midhun made his directorial debut with the 2015 release Aadu starring Jayasurya. The film and its sequel became blockbusters and established Midhun as a promising director. In 2020, he again shot to widespread acclaim for his crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

Midhun recently revealed an anecdote about Abraham Ozler

In Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram, Midhun explored a psychological thriller narrative. Jayaram's portrayal of an insomniac investigating a series of murders has garnered praise, with the film marking a successful comeback for the actor in Malayalam cinema. The film also had a cameo of superstar Mammootty in it.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Midhun revealed if it hadn’t been with Jayaram, Abraham Ozler would have never been made. He explains, “It’s a very complex character and so I needed a seasoned actor but also someone who looks fresh in such a milieu. So we wanted to rope in Jayaram sir.” Despite initial scepticism from Jayaram, Midhun's conviction ultimately convinced the actor to take on the role.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

