Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Gandhimathi Balan, Producer Of Panchavadi Palan, Dies At 65

Film Producer Gandhimathi Balan passed away on April 9. The noted Malayalam film producer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gandhimati Balan
Gandhimati Balan | Image:X
Film Producer Gandhimathi Balan passed away on April 9. The noted Malayalam film producer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 65 at the age of his passing. He is known for having produced and distributed over thirty movies. One of his notable productions was KG George's Panchavadi Palam. 

What more do we know about Gandhimathi Balan?

Balan's career began with the production of Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam, marking his debut in the world of cinema. After several collaborations with filmmaker Padmarajan, Balan established himself as a respected figure in the industry.

After Padmarajan's demise in 1991, Gandhimathi Balan gradually stepped back from his active involvement in filmmaking. Balan's productions include several classic Malayalam films such as Pathamudayam, Sukhamo Devi, Nombarathipoovu, and Moonnam Pakkam among others.

The 1990 film Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu, starring Mohanlal, was Balan's last production venture. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

