×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Gautham Vasudev Menon Reviews Manjummel Boys, Calls It 'Theatrical High Experience Film'

Gautham Menon dropped a short review after watching Manjummel Boys and pointed out the impact of watching Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa on its first day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gautham Vasudev Menon
Gautham Vasudev Menon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Soubin Shahir starrer Manjummel Boys is enjoying success at the box office owing to its plotline. Helmed by Chidambaram, the film is earning rave reviews from the audience, critics and celebs. A new celeb to join the list is Tamil director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, who praised the team for "high theatrical experience".

Gautham Vasudev Menon shares his review of Manjummel Boys

Taking to his X handle, Menon dropped a short review after watching Manjummel Boys and pointed out the impact of watching Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa on its first day. "#ManjummelBoys - Such a theatrical high experience film, a connect to the magic that cinema is. So nicely done,  boys. When ‘manidhar unarndhu kolla’ comes up on the soundtrack, somehow watching Guna on opening day so many years ago and many times after that made sense to me," he wrote.

The survival-thriller is based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who visit Kodaikanal in 2006 and explore the famous Guna Caves, which was earlier known as Devil's Kitchen before the release of Gunaa.

Advertisement

When Kamal Haasan graced the special screening of Manjummel Boys

Upon seeing the box office collection, the makers held a special screening of Manjummel Boys for Kamal Haasan. The superstar interacted with the star cast and shared some anecdotes from his film. He also applauded the efforts of the cast and crew including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salim Kumar and Vishnu Reghu.

Advertisement

The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, becoming the fastest film in the history of Mollywood.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

an hour ago
England Players

England players dive

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

4 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

8 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

8 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

9 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

9 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

14 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

14 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida-Greater Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Worth Rs 416 Cr Approved

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Indian Citadel Creators Raj & DK Say 'OTT Was Freeing'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Republic Summit LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch Biggest News Event

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. WWE Superstars who defeated The Undertaker at WM

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Dheekshith Shetty Says Unsuccessful Films Are Getting No OTT Takers

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo