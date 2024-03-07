Advertisement

Soubin Shahir starrer Manjummel Boys is enjoying success at the box office owing to its plotline. Helmed by Chidambaram, the film is earning rave reviews from the audience, critics and celebs. A new celeb to join the list is Tamil director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, who praised the team for "high theatrical experience".

Gautham Vasudev Menon shares his review of Manjummel Boys

Taking to his X handle, Menon dropped a short review after watching Manjummel Boys and pointed out the impact of watching Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa on its first day. "#ManjummelBoys - Such a theatrical high experience film, a connect to the magic that cinema is. So nicely done, boys. When ‘manidhar unarndhu kolla’ comes up on the soundtrack, somehow watching Guna on opening day so many years ago and many times after that made sense to me," he wrote.

The survival-thriller is based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who visit Kodaikanal in 2006 and explore the famous Guna Caves, which was earlier known as Devil's Kitchen before the release of Gunaa.

When Kamal Haasan graced the special screening of Manjummel Boys

Upon seeing the box office collection, the makers held a special screening of Manjummel Boys for Kamal Haasan. The superstar interacted with the star cast and shared some anecdotes from his film. He also applauded the efforts of the cast and crew including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salim Kumar and Vishnu Reghu.

The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide, becoming the fastest film in the history of Mollywood.