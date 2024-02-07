Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:32 IST
Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil First Look: Prithviraj Sukumaran Leads 'Family Wedding Entertainer'
Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the Prashanth Neel action extravaganza, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, which released in theatres on December 22.
The makers of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil have shared the first look from their film. The ensemble starrer notably features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Basil Joseph. The first look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil comes shortly after the release of Sukumaran's Salaar which hit theatres back in December of 2023 having minted a stellar box office report thus far.
First look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil now out
The first look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil was shared which features the entire cast of the film, dressed elaborately, giving the camera a confused look. Basil Joseph, who is part of the film's ensemble cast, shared the first look to his official X handle with a caption that simply read, "A family wedding entertainer #GuruvayoorAmbalaNadayil'
While the exact context of the film is yet to be revealed, from the looks of it the film will feature the theme of a comedy of errors set against a wedding backdrop. Vipin Das is directing the film and has previously collaborated with Basil Joseph on Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey which enjoyed a rather successful box office run. The ensemble cast for Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil also comprises of names like Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, and Rekha Harris.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead of him
Prithviraj Sukumaran's last theatrical release, with Prabhas in the lead, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, has minted worldwide collections of ₹ 611.8 crores and counting - a stellar feat. The actor has just concluded filming for Blessy's The Goat Life. Sukumaran is currently simultaneously filming for Vilayath Buddha as well as L2: Empuraan, the latter of which he is also directing.
For the unversed, L2: Empuraan, which also stars Mohanlal, is the official sequel to 2019 film Lucifer.
Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:32 IST
