Director Vipin Das is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph. However, as the release date is nearing, the director is worried about the first-day reception of the movie. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil will hit the theatres on May 16.

I’m worried if the audience expects...: Vipin Das

In an interview with Wonderwall Media Network, Vipin Das opened up about his feelings, days before the release of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. He is worried about, what if the audience is expecting a realistic movie like Manjummel Boys. “I’m worried if the audience expects a realistic film like Manjummel Boys. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a small film with package entertainment and shouldn’t be watched with a serious mindset," he added.

The movie is hitting the theatres after two blockbuster movies - Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham.

(A poster of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil | Image: Instagram)

Manjummel Boys, released in February, earned ₹200 crore, surpassing the record set by Tovino Thomas starrer 2018. It was a small-budget movie revolving around a group of friends who decided to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)

What is the plot of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil?

Earlier in an interview, the director opened up about the plot stating the movie's storyline is not strong. He added that the plot starts just 10 days before a wedding and offers a limited narrative in a time-centric scope. It revolves around a young man who is set to get married but due to a web of unforeseen bad luck and circumstances, he marries a woman who hates him and has to suffer her wrath over it.

Apart from Prithviraj and Basil, the movie also stars Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan and Yogi Babu in key roles. The movie was written by Deepu Pradeep and jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment.

