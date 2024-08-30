Published 19:40 IST, August 30th 2024
Hema Committee Exposé: Fresh FIR Filed Against Actor Jayasurya In Sexual Assault Case
Hema Committee Expose: Following the complaints of a female actor a second FIR has been registered against Jayasurya in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A second case has been filed against actor Jayasurya in #MeToo row | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:40 IST, August 30th 2024