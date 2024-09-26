sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:35 IST, September 27th 2024

Hema Committee Report Effect: National Commission For Women Team Records Statements Of Victims

A two-member National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived here to take statements from victims. The NCW committee will be open to taking statements from those connected with the film industry.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Redacted version of report has been released in public. It is claimed around 55 pages, narrating the attrocities of female artists in Mollywood, has been deleted.
A redacted version of the report was released to the public on August 19. | Image: ANI
