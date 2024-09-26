Published 08:35 IST, September 27th 2024
Hema Committee Report Effect: National Commission For Women Team Records Statements Of Victims
A two-member National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived here to take statements from victims. The NCW committee will be open to taking statements from those connected with the film industry.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A redacted version of the report was released to the public on August 19. | Image: ANI
08:35 IST, September 27th 2024