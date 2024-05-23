Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham enjoyed a great run at the box office grossing over ₹158 crore to date. The movie made several records at the box office, such as becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 as well as the 4th highest-grossing South Indian film of the year. After basking in the success of the movie, director Blessy, in a recent interview, revealed how the movie influenced him as a director and individual.

I feel it reflects the world that supports our dream: Blessy

In an interview with TNIE, the director opened up about how the movie has influenced him. He cited Paulo Coelho's quotes to express his emotions and said that he feels it reflects the world that supports our dreams. The things they think are impossible can become possible. Explaining with an example, he said "We never thought we would be able to shoot in a place like the Sahara Desert in Algeria and return alive. If death is not an issue, then there is nothing to fear. If we are a little mad, anything is possible.”

(A poster of Aadujeevitham | Image: Instagram)

Blessy spent almost 16 years of his career conceptualising, shooting and releasing the movie. He started writing the script in 2015 and when they began with the shooting, they were hit by a COVID wave.

(A file photo of Blessy | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Aadujeevitham?

It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer, one among thousands of Indians who were forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia as goatherds on secluded farms in the deserts by the native Arabs.