Updated March 24th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Identity BTS Video: Tovino Thomas Shares Fun Video With Director Akhil Paul | WATCH

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video from Identity's fight rehearsals. The film is directed by Akhil Paul.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Identity BTS Video
Identity BTS Video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tovino Thomas is quite busy in his acting career, with several promising projects in the works. The actor is reuniting with Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the director duo behind his film Forensic, for the upcoming project Identity. The much-anticipated crime thriller stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Tovino Thomas recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the fight rehearsals for Identity, which left his fans in splits.

Tovino Thomas shares BTS video from Identity

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video from Identity's fight rehearsals. Tovino Thomas is seen performing a wrestling technique with director Akhil Paul, who came to see the team during rehearsals. The film's crew members were seen thoroughly enjoying the live performance. However, Director Akhil was taken aback by Tovino's unexpected move.

Tovino Thomas captioned his post, "Director who came to know Fight practice updates !! Director is doing fine 😵 💫. When the shoot starts, I think I will get addicted to retake. 🥶😶 🌫️"

When will Identity release in theatres?

As previously reported, Identity is set to release in September 2024, coinciding with the Onam festival. Previously, the Onam date was set for Tovino Thomas' ambitious project, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. However, due to VFX and post-production delays, the period thriller's release date has been pushed back to the final quarter of 2024. However, the makers of Identity have yet to respond to the reports.

Joining Tovino in the film's cast is Trisha Krishnan, portraying the female lead. The ensemble also includes Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai, Shammy Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Archana Kavi. Set against an expansive backdrop, this thrilling narrative will unfold across diverse locations such as Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kashmir.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

