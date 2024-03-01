English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Jayaram Starrer Abraham Ozler Locks Its OTT Debut Date

After almost multiple delays in its OTT premiere, Jayaram's Abraham Ozler has finally got its release date for the streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abraham Ozler
Abraham Ozler | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam actor Jayaram's first release of 2024, Abraham Ozler debuted in theatres on January 11. After almost multiple delays in its OTT premiere, the film has finally got its release date for the streaming platform. The psychological medical crime thriller, which incidentally also features a prominent cameo from Mammootty will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on 20th March.

What do we know about Abraham Ozler? 

Besides Jayaram and Mammootty, Abraham Ozler also stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Arya Salim, Saiju Kurup, and Senthil Krishna in key roles. The film has been bankrolled by director Thomas in collaboration with Irshad M. Haasan under the banners of Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. The film revolves around Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram. 

The film ties in multiple genres to present itself as a psychological medical crime thriller watch. It follows the life of the meticulous Abraham Ozler whose callous mistake leads to a massive personal tragedy - the death of his wife and daughter.

Advertisement

As he grapples with depression and insomnia, he is brought face to face with a string of murders following the same brutal modus operandi. The film then follows Ozler's character as he decodes the identity of the perpetrator behind the slayings.

Abraham Ozler has had a strong theatrical run

Abraham Ozler was mounted on a modest budget of ₹6 crores. The film's power-packed theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report, saw the film collect ₹20.54 crores, placing the film in the bracket of a clean profit. Not just this, the film's worldwide collections came in at ₹40.15 crores.

 

While having a name like Mammootty on board in a key cameo definitely boosted the film's reach, it was ultimately positive word of mouth that helped the humble production mint profit more than six times over. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

5 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

5 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

5 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

13 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

14 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

14 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Neeraj Goyat settles viral feud with Jake Paul

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. ‘Digital House Arrest’: Delhi Police Warns Against New Cyber Crime

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Jayaram Starrer Abraham Ozler Locks Its OTT Debut Date

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Announcement Date Revealed

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo