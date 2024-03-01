Jayaram Starrer Abraham Ozler Locks Its OTT Debut Date

Advertisement

Malayalam actor Jayaram's first release of 2024, Abraham Ozler debuted in theatres on January 11. After almost multiple delays in its OTT premiere, the film has finally got its release date for the streaming platform. The psychological medical crime thriller, which incidentally also features a prominent cameo from Mammootty will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on 20th March.

What do we know about Abraham Ozler?

Besides Jayaram and Mammootty, Abraham Ozler also stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Arya Salim, Saiju Kurup, and Senthil Krishna in key roles. The film has been bankrolled by director Thomas in collaboration with Irshad M. Haasan under the banners of Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. The film revolves around Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram.

The film ties in multiple genres to present itself as a psychological medical crime thriller watch. It follows the life of the meticulous Abraham Ozler whose callous mistake leads to a massive personal tragedy - the death of his wife and daughter.

As he grapples with depression and insomnia, he is brought face to face with a string of murders following the same brutal modus operandi. The film then follows Ozler's character as he decodes the identity of the perpetrator behind the slayings.

Abraham Ozler has had a strong theatrical run

Abraham Ozler was mounted on a modest budget of ₹6 crores. The film's power-packed theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report, saw the film collect ₹20.54 crores, placing the film in the bracket of a clean profit. Not just this, the film's worldwide collections came in at ₹40.15 crores.

While having a name like Mammootty on board in a key cameo definitely boosted the film's reach, it was ultimately positive word of mouth that helped the humble production mint profit more than six times over.