Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Jigarthanda DoubleX Director Karthik Subbaraj Reviews Manjummel Boys: Filmmaking At It's Best

The survival thriller is inspired by a true story of 11 people from Manjummel, Kochi who get involved in unseen circumstances after embarking on a trip.

Manjummel Boys has emerged as a sleeper hit after releasing on February 22. The survival thriller is inspired by a true story of 11 people from Manjummel, Kochi who get involved in unseen circumstances after one of the friends fall into the 900 feet Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. The rescue mission that follows in the wake of the tragedy forms the story of Manjummel Boys. On social media, Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj heaped praise on the film.

Manjummel Boys is 'fantastic': Karthik Subbaraj

Heaping lavish praise on Manjummel Boys, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "#ManjummelBoys is Super... Fantastic... Marvellous Film. Filmmaking at it's Best. Hat's off. Pls don't miss this awesome theatrical experience (sic)."

Manjummel Boys has been performing well in Kerala since day 1. After the immense success of the film in Malayalam, it was released in Tamil as well, which is adding to its box office collection. Recently, Kamal Haasan also met wit the team of Manjummel Boys and watched the movie with them.

Manjummel Boys is inspired by a true true story

Manjummel Boys is an adaptation of a real-life story of 11 boys: Siju David, Subash Chandran, Krishnakumar, Sijulal, Sixson, Anil Joseph, Jinson, Sujith, Prasad, Abhilash, Sumesh and Sudheesh, who embark on a leisure trip to Guna Caves which changed the course of their life.

Meanwhile, the first two months of the year have completely belong to Malayalam cinema. With films like Bramayugam and Premalu, it is safe to say that Mollywood is hitting it out of the park, one film at a time.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:08 IST

