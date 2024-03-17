Advertisement

Tamil actor Prabhu Deva has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated Malayalam film, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, as revealed by the film's makers on March 16. An online photo captured the actor's warm welcome by producer Gokulam Gopalan, actor Jayasurya, and director Rojin Thomas on the film's set.

Prabhu Deva in Jayasurya's film

Before stepping onto the set, Prabhu Deva took a spiritual journey and visited the reputed Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple in Kochi. While details about his character in the Jayasurya-starrer remain under wraps, fans eagerly await further revelations in the days to come.

Prabhu Deva's return to Malayalam cinema has reminded fans of his memorable role as Vavvali in the period film Urumi alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Genelia D'Souza.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer?

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer has already set the Malayalam film industry abuzz with its star-studded cast and ambitious narrative. South Indian actress Anushka Shetty and Devika Sanjay are set to portray the lead roles in the film, which is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Advertisement

Director Rojin Thomas, in an exclusive interview with OTTplay, has expressed his confidence in delivering a groundbreaking 3D fantasy film, a rare feat in Malayalam cinema. "The vision behind 'Kathanar' is to present Malayalam cinema to the world, leveraging the expertise of local talent in advanced filmmaking technologies," said Rojin.

Despite an extended pre-production phase spanning nearly two years, Rojin and scriptwriter P Ramanand have been nurturing the concept of Kathanar for over six years. Originally slated to begin production even before Rojin's debut film #Home, the project has evolved into a potential franchise, with the first two instalments currently in production simultaneously. Rojin hinted at the possibility of additional chapters as well.