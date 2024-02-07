English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Kerala HC Rejects Objection Plea Over Gun In Bible Scene in Malayalam Film Antony

The court pointed out the increasing intolerance when it comes to matters of faith by referring to a petition against a scene in Joju George's film Antony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Antony 2023
Antony 2023 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Kerala High Court recently made some important observations regarding the rise in religious and personal faith-related intolerance. The court pointed out the increasing intolerance when it comes to matters of faith by referring to a petition against a scene in a recently released Malayalam film Antony where a gun is placed in a Bible. 

Kerala HC overrule plea against Antony

"Should we be so intolerant that even for a passing reference to a book you should take up objection? Even if it is Bible, doesn't there need to be a negative reference or connotation for you to object," asked Justice Ramachandran.

Poster of Antony | Image: IMDb

 

The Court remarked that whatever be the holy text used in the scene, some sections would be unhappy. "Bible is used to hide a gun so Christians are unhappy. If it is Gita, Hindus will become unhappy. If it is Quran, Muslims will be unhappy," the judge said. He added that such scenes were frequently there in English movies from the 1960s and 70s. "Keeping a gun in a Bible is something that has been done umpteen times in English cinema in the 60s and 70s. It is just that Malayalees are doing it now," said the judge.

Justice Ramachandran asks questions to the petitioner 

The judge then asked why the petitioner was objecting to a "fleeting scene" with a Bible. The petitioner was challenging the release of Antony. The Court also pointed out that the movie has been cleared by the Censor Board and the Bible in the scene has already been blurred.

Poster of Antony | Image: IMDb

 

"Only the movie makers will benefit from this petition. Did they ask you to file this petition? What movie is this? Antony? Has anyone watched this? This movie has already been examined by Censor Board," the judge pointed out and he agreed to watch the objectionable portion of the movie in Court and asked the counsel to produce the same.

The case has been posted to be heard after two weeks.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

