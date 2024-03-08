×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up New York Schedule Of The Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas Starrer

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas starrer is all set to release in this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image:Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran who was shooting for his second directorial venture L2 Empuraan has wrapped up the New York schedule of the film. The Malayalam political thriller, which is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer also features Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to share the schedule wrap news. The photo is now going viral.

Prithviraj Wraps Up The New York Schedule Of L2 Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran,  on Maha Shivratri, took to his Instagram handle to announce the schedule wrap of his second directorial venture L2 Empuraan. He shared a photo of himself from the sets in New York with the caption, "End of schedule 3."

Supriya Menon too shared a glimpse of the actor-director from New York sets. Sharing a photo of herself along with Prithviraj Sukumar, she wrote, “A stolen moment with director Saar.”

Just a few days ago, a photo of Supriya Menon with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas from New York also went viral.

What do we know about L2 Empuraan?

L2: Empuraan is touted to be one of the biggest films in the making. It is also one of the highly anticipated films of the year as this will mark the second directorial venture of Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran after his debut in the 2019 film Lucifer.

The filming of L2: Empuraan started in October 2023 and has been shot in various foreign locations. The political thriller is jointly produced by Aashirvaad Cinemas and Lyca Productions. The makers of the film will announce a release date soon. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

