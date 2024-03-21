×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Lucifer Actress Shaun Romy Reveals She Is Diagnosed With Alopecia Areata, Shares Video

Shaun Romy was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition last year. She revealed about the same in her latest Instagram post.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaun Romy
Shaun Romy | Image:Shaun Romy/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shaun Romy who is known for her roles in Kammatti Paadam and Lucifer among others was a sought-after model in her initial days. However, on March 17, on the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared a set of photos along with a caption that revealed she is diagnosed with AlopeciaAreata - an autoimmune condition that causes hair to fall out in clumps.

Shaun Romy diagnosed with Alopecia Areata

On March 17, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Beyond grateful for my healing it’s been 11 months of alopecia areata and finally my hair is growing back! So happy! And it’s my Birthdayyyy."

In the post, she revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition eleven months ago around April last year.

Shaun also shared a video that showed the impact the condition had on her and how she is now recovering from it.

Shaun initially wasn't aware of her condition

According to a recent interview, the actress had been dealing with the condition since April last year but wasn't aware of it. She was reportedly in Sri Lanka during that time and wore helmets frequently. The actress thought it was just rashes that she got from wearing a helmet which led to hairfall.

After visiting several doctors across India, the actress decided to visit London for her treatment after learning about a steroid injection. In October last year, she flew to London and the treatment luckily worked for her.  

Shaun didn't stop her work during this period

Despite having been diagnosed with the auto-immune condition, the actor-model didn't stop working. She was often seen sharing photos and videos of herself on her social media handle. Most of them are collaborative paid partnerships.

The 32-year-old actress-model recently visited Abu Dhabi. She will be next seen in the film Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

